Cream (CRM) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Cream has a total market cap of $33,861.88 and approximately $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,758.56 or 1.00176304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00039782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $783.48 or 0.01358867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.00548845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.74 or 0.00355097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00182723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.