Cream Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.89 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $153.03 or 0.00265987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $94.32 million and approximately $29.89 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00813246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

