Cream Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Cream has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $49,232.70 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,348.73 or 0.99828341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $814.02 or 0.01416981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.46 or 0.00554349 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.00362091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00179896 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

