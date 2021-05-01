Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRESY opened at $5.63 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

