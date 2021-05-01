CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in CRH by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CRH by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

