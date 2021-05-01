Critical Analysis: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) versus Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vericel alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vericel and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 2 6 0 2.75 Genfit 3 2 5 0 2.20

Vericel presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.50%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 146.51%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Vericel.

Volatility and Risk

Vericel has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vericel and Genfit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $117.85 million 24.41 -$9.66 million $0.18 346.78 Genfit $45.88 million 4.18 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.18

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit. Genfit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 0.12% 0.13% 0.10% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vericel beats Genfit on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic tests for the identification of patients with NASH; NIS4 for identifying patients with NASH and fibrosis; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.