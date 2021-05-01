Critical Contrast: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HMN Financial and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 18.90% 8.70% 1.01% People’s United Financial 21.57% 7.30% 0.92%

Volatility and Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $40.35 million 2.41 $7.79 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.35 $520.40 million $1.39 13.04

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HMN Financial and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $14.93, indicating a potential downside of 17.66%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats HMN Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial and investment advisory, investment management, life insurance, financial management and planning, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers cash management, municipal banking, online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 417 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 631 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

