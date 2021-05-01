CROAT (CROAT) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $251,239.49 and $17.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,862,833 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

