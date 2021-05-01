Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of CRT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

