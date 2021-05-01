Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,252,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $189.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

