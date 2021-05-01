Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $6,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.20 and a 200-day moving average of $163.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

