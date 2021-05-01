Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.98. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

