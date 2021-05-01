Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.19. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.39 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

