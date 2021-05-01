Crowns (CWS) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.41 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $25.28 or 0.00043716 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crowns has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,202,992 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

