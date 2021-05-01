Crust Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $110.31 or 0.00192037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $190.38 million and $10.51 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

