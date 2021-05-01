CryptoBonusMiles Hits Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $90,700.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.01 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.08517902 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.