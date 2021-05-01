Cryptobuyer Market Capitalization Tops $460,051.20 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $460,051.20 and $66.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00870774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

