CryptoFranc Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $13,955.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

