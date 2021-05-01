CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $7,209.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001885 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00865111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

