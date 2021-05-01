Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $1,878.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00865859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00095701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.09 or 0.08547890 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

