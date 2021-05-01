CryptoTask Price Down 5.2% This Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $1.65 million and $409,934.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

