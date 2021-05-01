CryptoTask Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $471,576.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

