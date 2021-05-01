CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.69

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.69 and traded as high as $9.30. CSP shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 20,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

In other CSP news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

