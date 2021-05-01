CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 287,193 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of CSX worth $498,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 11.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in CSX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 4,600,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

