CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXV) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CTXV opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. CTX Virtual Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers.

