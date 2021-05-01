CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXV) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS CTXV opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. CTX Virtual Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About CTX Virtual Technologies
