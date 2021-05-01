CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

Shares of CUBXF stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.