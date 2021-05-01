CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Up 53.6% in April

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $86,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $5,833,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

