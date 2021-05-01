CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $34.63 million and $530.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00055782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00313433 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009435 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027214 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,650,172 coins and its circulating supply is 135,650,172 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

