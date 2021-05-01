CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 44.9% in April

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

