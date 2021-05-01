CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.40 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

