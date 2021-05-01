CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 6,153,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,726. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

