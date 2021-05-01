CyberMiles Hits One Day Volume of $3.38 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $21.85 million and $3.38 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.91 or 0.00469062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,704.51 or 0.99911912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00040963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00185472 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

