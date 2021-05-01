DAD (DAD) Trading 52.6% Higher This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DAD has a market capitalization of $94.24 million and $1.66 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00867814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

