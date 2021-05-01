DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.52 Million

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $1.18 million worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.13 or 0.00873102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.89 or 0.08451531 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,942,748 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

