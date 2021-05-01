DAO Maker Market Cap Tops $153.19 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $7.65 or 0.00013301 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $153.19 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00286333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.77 or 0.01111828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00728910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.14 or 1.00084451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

