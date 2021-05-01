DAOBet (BET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,151.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $6,151.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $997.33 or 0.01736072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00570357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001595 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003741 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

