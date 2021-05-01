DAOBet (BET) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $4,474.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,656.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $999.67 or 0.01733820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00558620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001533 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003613 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.