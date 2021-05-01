Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Reduced by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

