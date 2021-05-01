Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $318.49 or 0.00554331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $660.29 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.98 or 0.02901370 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,110,200 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.