Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.26

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $194,352.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00074509 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003271 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.