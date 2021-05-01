Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Up 22% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001898 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $622,102.89 and approximately $29,969.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00282971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.10 or 0.01093883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00724407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,770.08 or 0.99974961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 567,152 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

