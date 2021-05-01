DATx (DATX) Trading 37.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $2.22 million and $1.88 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.00863444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.