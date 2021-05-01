Dawn Protocol Price Hits $8.40 on Top Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $501.40 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.40 or 0.00014525 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.63 or 0.00872651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,694,477 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

