DDKoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $7,491.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

