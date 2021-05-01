DEAPcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $2.39 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,181,758,846 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

