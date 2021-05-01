Decentr (DEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.28 Million

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Decentr has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and $1.34 million worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentr has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070195 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00083864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00855559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Decentr is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,768,580 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentr’s official website is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

