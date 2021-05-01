Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $142.48 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00071252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.00863764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00048238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

