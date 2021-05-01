DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $961,023.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004344 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.63 or 0.00639959 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014583 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,538,526 coins and its circulating supply is 54,683,486 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.