DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

