DeDora Capital Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.